Art project helps boost Wokingham children’s wellbeing

Soulscape
Pupils enjoy some calm painting as part of Soulscape's Inside Out event

.A CREATIVE art project has been launched in Wokingham’s schools to boost children’s wellbeing.

St Crispin’s School, Wokingham, and other local schools have welcomed two charities to its premises for a new creative art project.

The project, More Inside Out, aims to tackle the stress children and young people have had throughout lockdown using art-based workshops.

The two Wokingham-based charities involved are Soulscape, which works with schools to give young people the space they need, and More Arts, an arts development charity delivering more arts cultural activities in the area.

Professional artists will join the Souscape team to run the sessions, with an initial introduction followed by a workshop where pupils will work on their own art project.

Michelle McLeish, operations manager at Soulscape, said it is important to “prioritise young people’s wellbeing” after a year of uncertainty.

Inside out
Body painting at the Inside Out event

Michelle added: “Art is known to have a positive effect on wellbeing giving you a chance to slow down and reflect, fun art projects are also a good antidote to the fear of failure that we know many young people today experience.

“We’re excited by this great opportunity – building relationships with our young people, encouraging them to express themselves, helping them to feel supported and heard and creating a safe community.”

To find out more about the project, visit soulscape.org.uk and morearts.org.uk

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

