Art travels from Nigeria to Wokingham, thanks to borough courier group

A NIGERIAN artist will be making waves in Wokingham borough, thanks to a friendly courier group.

Ken Nwadiogbu is the next artist to feature in Flight Logistics’ Art On Wheels project, which sees delivery vans wrapped in artwork to bring it out of gallery spaces and to the public.

The latest vehicle, which launched on the roads last week, exhibits his work on migration from his ‘Journey Mercies’ solo exhibition.

In June, it was announced that Mr Nwadiogbu, who was born in Lagos, would provide work for the 18th vehicle in the project.

Also known as KenArt, the visual artist draws inspiration from issues he faces in his work, including the everyday struggles of people, African culture, gender equality and black power.

“My newest body of work focuses on stories of migration,” he said. “The creative driver of my works often derives from a facet of my life in relation to a larger context of spaces that my expansive humanity occupies.”

The faces that appear on the vehicle are his family and friends.

“My love for drawing faces of everyday people through ripped paper was born from a need to identify Africans in major global contexts,” he added.

“These juxtaposed pieces became my way of exploring, evaluating, interrogating, and challenging socio-political structures and issues within the society.”

In 2019, Mr Nwadiogbu was also named one of the most Outstanding Personalities of 2019 by Guardian Life, and has been awarded for his contributions to the Nigerian arts community.

Flight Logistics has been running its ShipArt scheme since 2016.