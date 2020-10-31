Artistic duo’s work goes on virtual show

TWO ARTISTS from the University of Reading are putting their skills to the test this month.

Graduates Khadija Niang and Natalie Sired have both been awarded exhibition slots in the Platform Graduate Award 2020.

Organised by Oxford Modern Art, the annual initiative supports emerging artists across the South East.

And following the exhibition, one of the exhibition’s artists will be awarded a £2,000 bursary and mentoring from a professional artist.

“Having my work selected has given me a lot of confidence in myself and my ability,” Khadija said.

“After graduating during Covid,I think I started to feel a bit disillusioned about the idea of being an artist or being within the art industry, but this experience and exposure is a meaningful push towards seeing possibilities in the future.”

Khadija’s exhibit, titled It’s Not Just Hair, explores her cultural identity as a Senegalese woman who has never lived in Senegal.

And Natalie’s exhibit, called BEEFCAKE (below), uses poetry and film to challenge patriarchal portrayals of women and nature.

“Working with Oxford Modern Art has been invaluable in learning about the process of building a professional exhibition,” Natalie said.

“With it being online, we have had exposure to a different type of working.”

Khadija’s and Natalie’s work is being displayed publicly online this month.

To view the exhibition, visit: www.modernartoxford.org.uk/event/platform-graduate-award-2020