Artistic friendship on show

WITH artists unable to welcome visitors to their studios this year, a rare opportunity to visit an exhibition takes place this weekend.

Two Wokingham artists are teaming up to showcase their ceramics and polymer clay bead jewellery, alongside six other artists whose work includes paintings, ceramics and jewellery.

Caroline Gatfield and Sarah Abell are part of Artists at Shiplake, taking place in the village’s church hall between 10am and 5pm on Saturday, October 10 and Sunday, October 11.

The duo will be present throughout the showcase. And they are good friends, often joining each other while making beads or ceramics.

Although Caroline’s sculptural ceramics and Sarah’s wheel-thrown ware are very different, they find it useful to discuss ideas and problems with each other.

The pitfalls in making, and glazing in particular, are many and a little encouragement is most welcome! Sarah develops her own glazes which involves much experimentation, patience and washing up.

Artists at Shiplake is one of five venues which are part of an autumn Henley Arts Trail, all using Covid-secure measures.

Entry is free.

For more details, log on to bit.ly/SarahAbellHenley20