Artists showcase at festival

ARTISTS showcased their work at the first of two new events last week.

On Friday, December 3, borough artists exhibited their work at The Walter Arms, in Sindlesham, alongside live music.

The Art and Music festival was organised by Winnersh-based artist, Daniel Adrianov, who specialises in figurative and abstract art.

A second event was held yesterday in Windsor.

Mr Adrianov said that he organised the event with the help of his neighbour, Martin Goddard, from The Midnight Rebel Band.

“Art and music go hand in hand,” said Mr Goddard. “They’re good together.”

The group, formed in 2011, performed live from 10pm that evening, with a set of electric rock classics.

Prior to their set, Beth Morris performed for an hour.

Mr Adrianov said that this was his first local showcase, and wants to grow a bigger presence within the area.

He produced the majority of his paintings on show during the pandemic when a lack of commute freed up more of his time, he explained.

“I’ve always enjoyed art,” he said. “It’s my escape.”

Also exhibiting her work was Gracie Nicholson, who specialises in graphic drawings.

Having grown up with art as a hobby, she now studies fashion at the University of the Arts London.

“I take a lot of my inspiration from the V&A Museum,” she said.

Mr Adrianov’s work can be found on Instagram at @fineartsbydaniel, and Ms Nicholson’s at @portfoliosbygracie