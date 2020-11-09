As seen on TV: Kerry bakes for funnyman

NOT MANY of us can say we’ve baked a cake for the gogglebox – but one baker from Winnersh sure can.

Kerry Smith is an award-winning cake maker and cake artist who runs The Berkshire Bakesmith. She was recently asked to make a birthday cake for comedian James Acaster – and it was presented to him on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch programme.

Kerry was approached by Stand Up To Cancer, the fundraising partnership between Cancer Research UK and Channel 4, to make a cake that was as pretty as a picture.

“I had a bit of panic, as you do when your cake is going to be on TV, but I love James Acaster and knew I had to do it,” Kerry says.

“I had a lot of work on, and only had about two weeks to make the cake, but I found a way to fit it in.

“I’d never actually made a cake of someone’s face before, but I like a bit of challenge.”

In the end, Kerry baked a vanilla Madeira cake for James, with a bright orange inside as per Stand Up To Cancer’s request.

Once the cake was completed, it was presented to the comedian on live television on Sunday, October 25.

While it was not actually Mr Acaster’s birthday, the cake was gifted as part of a running joke, and he loved it.

“We can see how good she is at icing and making things look like people,” the comedian joked.

“So she could have made it look just like me, but instead, she’s gone ‘that’s what I think of you mate’.

“We can see how skilled she is, which makes it even more of an insult,” he added.

And Kerry thought his reaction was brilliant.

“I knew there was a potential he was going to be mean because that’s his type of humour, so I was expecting a much worse reaction,”she says.

“I was really pleased because he was actually very complimentary about my cake decorating skils.”

To see more of Kerry’s work, search for ‘The Berkshire Bakesmith’ on Facebook.