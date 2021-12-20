Ascot pupils take to the stage with The Little Mermaid production

PUPILS have been taking to the stage this month with their end of year shows.

Included in those is LVS Ascot, which delivered its version of The Little Mermaid earlier this month.

Senior school students at the independent school performed at its on-site theatre from Tuesday, December 2, to Saturday, December 4.

It was the first live performance for the London Road pupils since the pandemic. More than 75 students willed the cast, and the Infant Junior School pupils made light-up recycled plastic fish for the show.

Jessica Clark, head of performing arts and drama said that it was a joy to be back on stage.

“We had a fantastic cast and backstage crew of students from Year 7 through to Year 13 who were all phenomenal and I am very proud of all the hard work they put into the show,” she said. “The rehearsal period was a challenging one, with many isolation periods and other obstacles but the resilience of the students was outstanding, and their performances were amazing.”

Ms Clark said that is was rewarding to see the rapport build among cast and crew.

“We have all made wonderful memories putting this production together and it is so fantastic to be back performing in front of full audiences,” she added.