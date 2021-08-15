Wokingham.Today

Ashridge masterplan given an update

by Jess Warren0
Building work
A MASTERPLAN which could see thousands of homes built in Wokingham borough has had an update.

Developer Richborough Estates wants to see more homes built on 38 acres of land adjacent to Twyford Road.

The firm has agreed on the proposal with the landowner, meaning the land could become part of the Ashridge masterplan.

A spokesperson for Richborough Estates said: “We are looking forward to engaging with stakeholders to promote the site through the Wokingham Local Plan update to assist the delivery of much-needed new homes in the borough.

“This is an exciting addition to the portfolio and demonstrates Richborough’s continued investment in securing new land interests.”

