ASHRIDGE PARK THANKFUL TO LOCAL BUSINESSES

A local football club is celebrating Christmas early, thanks to the generosity of local businesses.

Ashridge Park FC, based at St. Crispin’s School in Wokingham, has secured no fewer than thirteen new sponsors this season, ranging from a steel engineering firm to a local barber shop.

The grassroots club, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, has 32 teams from under seven’s to veterans, plus a popular soccer school for the under six age group.

Youth teams play on Saturday mornings in the East Berks League, with a growing number of Girls teams in the Berks County Girls League.

Club Chair, Ady Dolan, said: “Attracting sponsorship is really important for a club like ours.

“ However, as a committee we made a decision last year to delay seeking new sponsorship, as we felt that local businesses would be re-prioritising their finances during the COVID crisis.

“When we did eventually approach firms, we were completely overwhelmed by the generosity of Wokingham companies.

“At a basic level, sponsorship covers the cost of kit provision, but having that financial foundation gives us the confidence to make large investments in things like new goals and nets, and other improvements which will benefit our young players.

“It also allows us to keep our membership fees affordable, and provide access to football for all families”.

List of sponsors:

Hall & Co Ltd

Glentworth Ltd

Advantage Home Improvements

Autohaus

Berkshire Jags

Thermal Comp

Total Orthodontists

Equity Release Experts

Vellichor

Screaming Frog

Canine Assisted Learning

MLC Carpentry

MACS