Attempted murder in Bracknell this morning: police appeal for witnesses to come forward

Phil Creighton
Police car

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after an attempted murder this morning.

A man and a woman were assaulted in Quadrant Court in Martins Lane, Bracknell around 9.50am today (Saturday, August 28).

The woman, who is in her 50s, has had potential life-changing injuries and is currently being treated in hospital. Thames Valley Police said that her wounds are likely to be from a stabbing.

Although the other victim, a man in his 30s, was also assaulted, he did not require hospital treatment.

Their attacker is a white man, thought to be in his 30s, around 6ft tall and with blond, unkempt hair. He was wearing light-coloured trousers and a hooded top.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector John Wordsworth, who is based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “This is the very early stages of this investigation and we would like to speak to anyone who has information about this incident.

“If you saw what happened or have any information which could help with our investigation, please get in touch.

“We believe that this was an isolated incident and that there is no wider risk to the public.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area so if you have any concerns feel free to approach the officers.”

He added: “Anyone with information can contact police by making a report online or calling 101, please quote reference 43210386409.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online.”

