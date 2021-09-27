Austen House hosts coffee morning for Macmillan Cancer Support

CAKES adorned tables at a Lower Earley care home last week, for a charity fundraiser.

Austen House held a coffee morning for Macmillan Cancer Support on Friday, September 24.

Residents joined in the baking, and created cakes and biscuits for their visitors.

Mayor of Earley, Cllr Anne Bassett, was one of those to come along, and sample the bakes.

Natsayi Dunira, general manager at the care home, said: “Our Macmillan coffee morning has been a huge amount of fun, everyone at the home is always keen to support this fantastic charity in any way we can.

“We are very glad to be able to do our bit to raise further awareness for Macmillan and money for the charity.

“We we’re happy to welcome Cllr Bassett to our home for the first time since becoming mayor of Earley, along with familiar face, Cllr David Hare and his dashing dog Fraser.”

Some Lower Earley residents also joined the home for its coffee morning.

“A particular guest, Elizabeth Spracklen, shared with us her personal experience of losing a loved one to cancer,” Ms Dunira added.

“I was happy to talk with Elizabeth over a cup of coffee and cake about the loss of her daughter, Maggie, early last year to breast cancer, and how it’s important to show up and support events like these.”

The home raised £40 for the charity.