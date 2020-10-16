Authors sign up for Wokingham book festival

As part of the Wokingham Children’s book festival, Wokingham Library ran 22 hugely successful interactive, online Authors into School sessions across 40 schools borough-wide.

In all, 410 classes from reception to year 8 listened into selected authors covering everything from storytime With Portia Mushambi’s Who Can Save the Baobab Tree?, Magic Moments With Winnie and Wilbur from illustrator Korky Paul, chatted about Diversity and Inclusion in Picture Books with Nadine Kaadan, plus non-fiction talks on The True Story of the Invention of Crayola Crayons with author Natascha Biebow.

The Authors into Schools sessions ran from September 14 to October 9, and included the following authors: Korky Paul, Candy Gourlay, Jenny McLachlan, Layn Marlow, Charlie Farley, Fiona Barker Author, LilyDyu, LouieStowell, CathHowe, AlliBrydon Josh Lacey, JamesCarter, Tom Palmer, Nadine Kaadan, KatrinaCharman , Portia Mushambi, Holly Rivers, Holly Webb , Ross Montgomery, Sue Cheung, Julia Gray, Sue Palmer, Natascha Biebow.

Open to everyone this weekend, the online Wokingham Children’s Book Festival will have five authors/ illustrators each day covering everything from illustrating the new Chitty Chitty Bang Bang book to writing techniques, a fun-packed storytime, and championing causes you believe in as a young person and what it means to be a young person campaigning in 2020.

The book festival is suitable for ages three to 12.

For details of who’s coming, age suitability and topics being discussed at https://wokingham-tc.gov.uk/bookfest/

It’s free to join but spaces should be reserved online beforehand.