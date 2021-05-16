Autism resource to open at Maiden Erlegh school

A NEW autism resource has been launched for secondary school students with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Opening in September, it will be based at Maiden Erlegh School in Earley and will welcome children from across the borough who require dedicated support.

The school was awarded the autism resource provision after a competitive process.

Paul Gibson, headteacher at Maiden Erlegh School said: “Students who come to Maiden Erlegh as part of this new provision will benefit from a dedicated resource space, therapy room, sensory room and specialist SEND classroom.

“As well as benefiting from a specialist SEND teacher, they will also spend time, with support, in the mainstream classes, and have full access to extracurricular trips and activities.”

Sal Thirlway, assistant director for learning, achievement and partnerships, said: “We are delighted to see the enthusiasm and excitement from the school in providing this essential resource for young people with ASD.

“The resource base demonstrates our ambition for all our resource bases to become centres of excellence, and for all our young people to thrive at school to achieve their full potential.”

n For more information about help and support available to families of children with special education needs and disabilities, visit wokingham.gov.uk and search SEND