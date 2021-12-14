Wokingham.Today

Avian flu reminder issued after possible case at Dinton Pastures

by Natalie Burton0
swan
A mute swan. Picture: Natalie Burton

Visitors to Dinton Pastures and the River Loddon have been reminded to stay away from dead or distressed wildfowl in case it has avian flu.

It comes after a young Mute Swan in a highly distressed state was spotted at Black Swan Lake by Fraser Cottington, a trustee of Lavell’s Wetland Trust.

Mr Cottington said that it was most likely avian flu.

The case has not been confirmed by the Animal and Plant Health Agency and the area around the River Loddon is not currently listed as a risk area.

However, Mr Cottington stressed that people should not try to touch or help birds in distress, as avian flu is highly infectious. Pets should also be kept away.

“Extreme care is required for the handling and disposing of wildfowl corpses,” Mr Cottington said.

“If people see a dead or distressed wildfowl, they should report it to Defra.”

For more information, visit: gov.uk/guidance/avian-influenza-bird-flu#public

