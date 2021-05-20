Back on the streets: Popular Wokingham walking challenge makes a return

A SPORTING challenge will be set up across Wokingham borough to get families moving.

Beat the Street is a free game that challenges residents of all ages and abilities to see how far they can walk, run, scoot, wheel or cycle around the game area.

From Tuesday, June 8, until Tuesday, July 20, special sensors called Beat Boxes will be installed on 73 lamp posts across the area.

Residents can use a free card or fob collected from a distribution point, to hover over the sensor and register a journey.

The challenge is to walk, cycle, run, wheel or scoot to the next Beat Box within an hour to score 10 points.

Picture: Stewart Turkington

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport said: “We are incredibly excited to be bringing Beat the Street back to the borough. We know that one of the best things people can do right now for their physical and mental health is to move more and to get out into green space where possible, and Beat the Street really helps people do just that in a safe way.”

It has previously been set up in Woosehill, Emmbrook and Woodley.

Cllr Joregensen said the first time it was launched, more than 20% of residents took park, travelling more than 55,000 miles in two months.

“We’re looking to improve on these numbers this time round,” she said. “It’s free to take part and it’s open to everyone within the borough.”

She also hopes it will help reduce emissions, by encouraging people to leave their cars at home.

Picture: Stewart Turkington

“We want to make active travel the norm and we’d love everyone to get involved,” the councillor added.

Funded by DEFRA, the game will be installed in Wokingham town centre, Finchampstead and Woosehill — selected in line with various air quality management areas.

The game was developed by a Reading GP Dr William Bird, who wanted to introduce a competitive element into physical activity.

It has been played in more than 100 locations across the country and beyond.

Anyone can join in the game and there will be Beat Boxes near parks, open spaces and recreation areas.

For more information visit www.beatthestreet.me/wokingham