Back open: Twyford Age Concern welcomes villagers after pandemic-enforced break

by Charlotte King
Twyford

A TWYFORD support group is ending more than a year of isolation this week.

Age Concern Twyford and District, which offers support to elderly residents across Wokingham borough, reopened its doors on Tuesday, April 20.

Helen Ferguson, a trustee at Age Concern Twyford & District, said: “We are so pleased
to be reopening our day care services.

“It means that elderly people from Twyford, Charvil, Hurst, Wargrave, Ruscombe and Woodley areas can return to day time activities.”

The support group, based on Polehampton Close, offers a range of services including befriending, chiropody, Holy Communion and wheelchair support.

It also runs exercise programmes for residents, and runs support groups for carers too.

Ms Ferguson said the team will also be offering a home-cooked, hot meal at lunchtimes too.

New and returning members can find out how to get involved by contacting 0118 934 4040.

To find out more about Age Concern Twyford and District, visit: www.ageconcerntwyford.org.uk

