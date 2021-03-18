Wokingham.Today

Badgets are settling into their new Finchampstead home

by Laura Scardarella0
Picture: Tris Pearce

BADGERS are settling into their new home in Finchampstead.

Wokingham Borough Council has created two artificial setts in a better location for the animals to keep safe. 

They were found near the area planned for the Nine Mile Ride extension.

Once discovered, the council and its partners created a more suitable home, further away from residential areas and the new road to protect the badgers.

Binfield Badger Group monitors the species in the borough and informs the council of badger setts in the area.

With the support of the group, the council are able to decide where the infrastructure is built to ensure the safety of the species.

The council said it takes into account the safety of badgers when building new roads as well as supporting housing development in the area.

Cllr Part Batth, executive member for environment and leisure, said: “While some infrastructure works can disrupt wildlife we will always do our bit to provide them with a new home safely, allowing projects to continue for the benefits of residents while looking after animals like badgers.

“I commend all those involved in the creation of the artificial badger setts and it’s fantastic to see them already being put to use by the animals.”

