‘Bag your cardboard if you can’ says Wokingham Borough Council

RESIDENTS struggling to fit cardboard boxes into the new green recycling sacks are being told that they can, for now, leave them next to the bags – as long as the cardboard remains dry.

The roll-out of the new scheme is now complete and every household in the borough should have their sacks, which replace the black boxes, except for a small area where lids have been issued.

A Wokingham Borough Council spokesperson said that while nearly all residents have the bags, some cannot use them.

“A small number of residents live on lanes with limited access that cannot accommodate our normal waste collection vehicles,” they said.

“These properties, which total less than 1% of the borough, will continue to use the black boxes as the new waterproof bags are not compatible with the specialist smaller collection vehicle.

“These properties will receive lids to help keep the contents dry and ensure their paper and card can be recycled.”

For residents who are receiving more online deliveries and struggling to fit waste into the sacks, the spokesperson said: “We encourage residents to breakdown large cardboard whenever possible and place it in the new waterproof recycling bags. That is the best way to ensure it stays dry and can be recycled.

“We know that because of the pandemic, residents are getting more deliveries than usual and so have more cardboard. We also know it takes time for residents to get used to a new system.

“So, while it is best for all recycling to go into the green bags, crews continue to collect extra cardboard wherever possible for now, but we are asking residents to break it down and make every effort to keep it dry.”

Residents can continue to use the black boxes, but this should be for other recyclables such as cans or plastic.

“We ask that residents use the new waterproof bags for paper and card to keep it dry and ensure it is able to be recycled. We are still collecting from the old black boxes during transition period but, if they are still used, it would be better if that is only for cans, bottles etc.”

And the council says that every effort is being made to ensure the emptied sacks are left securely for residents: “Residents can use their black boxes or food waste caddies to weigh down their bags. We have also asked our crews to secure the bags whenever possible once they have emptied them.”