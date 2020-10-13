Bake cakes for that authentic autumnal spirit

Enjoy a slice of something nice with supermarket Aldi’s cake recipes, right in time for the baking season.

Get into the autumnal spirit with the fluffy and moist Vegan Pumpkin Cake, made with a variety of dried fruit and healthy nuts. Or, satisfy your sweet tooth with Aldi’s show-stopping Caramelised Biscuit Cake, decorated with a delicious drizzle that you simply won’t be able to resist.

Aldi’s Caramelised Biscuit Cake with Caramel Drizzle

For the cake:

227g Self Raising Flour

227g Brown Sugar

227g Unsalted Butter

4 Eggs

Dash of Maple Syrup

For the frosting:

460g Unsalted Butter

1kg Icing Sugar

2 tsp Milk

3 tbsp Caramel Sauce (from the recipe below)

For the caramel sauce:

100g Sugar

45g Unsalted Butter

35ml Double Cream

Pinch of Salt

To decorate:

1 packet of Caramelised Biscuits

Pre-heat the oven to 160°C/Fan 140°C/Gas Mark 3 and line a 15cm round cake tin with baking paper.

Make the cake by creaming together the brown sugar and butter until smooth.

Mix in the flour, eggs and maple syrup to form a smooth batter.

Transfer the mixture to the prepared cake tin and bake in the oven for 50-60 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the centre of the cake comes out clean.

Leave the cake to cool completely.

Make the caramel sauce by gently heating the sugar in a saucepan until it starts to melt into a syrup and starts to turn amber in colour.

Remove the pan from the heat and whisk in the butter, cream and salt.

Leave to cool and thicken for 20-30 minutes. Slice the cake in half.

Whisk together the unsalted butter, icing sugar and milk to create a thick frosting.

Set 5 tablespoons of frosting to one side before adding 3 tablespoons of the caramel sauce to the remainder.

Use a quarter of the caramel frosting to fill the cake and the remainder to coat the top and sides.

Transfer the plain butter cream to a piping bag and pipe rosettes of frosting on top of the cake.

Crush 8 biscuits and press around the base of the cake.

Decorate the top of the cake with some snapped biscuits and any remaining crumbs.

Pour the caramel sauce into a piping bag and pipe a caramel drop around the top edge, allowing the sauce to naturally run down the sides.

Store in an airtight container.

Aldi’s Vegan Pumpkin Cake

300g prepared pumpkin or butternut squash

50g chai seeds

225g plain flour

160ml maple syrup

180ml Solesta light in colour olive oil

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp bi carb of soda

50g caster sugar

Pinch of salt

150g icing sugar

25g of either almonds, hazelnuts or walnuts

25g dried sweet cranberries or apricots

A little yellow and red food colouring

Warm water

1 x 23 cm ring mould, with indents to look pumpkin like – lightly greased with some oil

Preheat the oven to 180ºC/350ºF/gas mark 4.

Chop the pumpkin into small chunks and boil in a little salted water for 10 minutes until soft – drain well and mash.

Put the warm pumpkin mash into a bowl, sprinkle over the chai seeds and pour over the maple syrup – mix well and allow to soak.

Put the flour, caster sugar, baking powder, bi carb and salt in another bowl.

Whisk well with a whisk.

Pour the olive oil into the pumpkin mix and stir together. Add this to the dry mix and beat to mix.

Put the cake mix into the mould and bake for 25 minutes.

Test with a wooden cocktail stick – the stick should come out clean, then you know it’s cooked. Allow to cool in the tin before turning out.

Sieve the icing sugar and mix a little warm water and food colourings into the sugar until you have a thick but pourable icing and the right colour.

Drizzle over the turned out cake.

Chop the nuts and the dried fruit over the top. Build this up to make it look more impressive.