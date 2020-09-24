Balfour Beatty extends working hours to build new road in Winnersh

CHANGES are being made to allow workers creating a new road to clock in earlier and end later in the day.

Wokingham Borough Council has given permission to extend Balfour Beatty’s operating hours in order to complete the North Wokingham Distributor Road.

A spokesperson from Balfour Beatty said: “Due to the recent Covid-19 situation our pace of standard works had to be temporarily slowed down for safety reasons and in line with strict company and Government guidelines, as well as that from Public Health England.

“As we now return to some normality, we are keen to make the most of what remains of the longer daylight hours, subject to good weather conditions, in our attempt to stay on track with our planned programme of works. This will help avoid any delays to the current phase of work.”

The hours have been extended to 7am to 7pm on weekdays and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays.

The main building works will take place between 8am and 6.30pm, with the first hour of the day set aside for briefings and induction, loading and unloading of deliveries, and refuelling of plant.

This will continue until Friday, December 18, but will be reviewed in late November.

The spokesperson added: “We kindly ask you to bear with us while we carry out these necessary works and apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.

“Should you have any queries or concerns please contact the Balfour Beatty helpdesk on 0800 121 4444.”