Balfour Beatty work to join roundabout with road

A NEW ROUNDABOUT will be added to Reading Road, in Winnersh with overnight works planned this month.

From Monday, November 9, Balfour Beatty will be working to join the new roundabout opposite Woodward Close with the A329 Reading Road.

Work will take three nights, between 8pm and 6am and there will be a change in the current temporary traffic light layout.

Temporary lights at the Woodward Close junction will remain in operation.

And Balfour Beatty warns that delays along this section of the road can be expected until Christmas.

A spokesperson said: “Due to the nature of the works, noise levels may be higher than normal which we appreciate may be an inconvenience.

“We will obviously be doing everything practical to keep any intrusion to a minimum and mitigate the impact as far as possible.

“Daily public safety will remain a priority, as will access to the Emergency Services.

“Additionally, access for local residents will remain open at all times. As we draw closer to the winter months, we will be installing temporary lights for the safety of pedestrians. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience and kindly ask you to bear with us while these essential works are carried out.”

Wokingham Borough Council’s Traffic and Travel social media accounts were relaunched this month, to keep residents updated with works across the borough.

For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/wokinghamroadworks or twitter.com/WBCTrafficAlert