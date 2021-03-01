Wokingham.Today

‘Banksy’ adds new verse to the Ballad of Reading Gaol

by Phil Creighton0
Banksy
An artwork, thought to be by Banksy, has appeared on the wall of Reading Gaol Picture: Phil Creighton

A NEW verse has been added to the Ballad of Reading Gaol, thanks to a mystery artist’s work. 

Overnight, art appeared on the wall of the Reading landmark and it has been attracting a steady stream of visitors throughout the day. 

It features a prisoner escaping, via a traditional rope ladder made of bedsheets. 

In a nod to the gaol’s most famous inmate, this is weighted by a typewriter. 

The work is thought to have been created by guerilla artist Banksy, whose art is highly sought after and well respected across the country. 

It has been welcomed by Reading East MP Matt Rodda, who is one of the leading lights of a campaign to see the site, which has been empty for nearly a decade, turned into an arts and heritage centre. 

Reading Gaol
Some of the many people who have visited the artwork today Picture: Phil Creighton

He has secured a number of celebrity endorsements including Sir Kenneth Branagh, who is currently portraying prime minister Boris Johnson for a new Sky film, and Dame Judi Dench. 

But this latest endorsement, if it is by the famous artist, is perhaps the most visible sign of support. 

Mr Rodda said: “I’d like to thank Banksy, or whoever else painted this, for their support for the campaign to save Reading Gaol.

“The media coverage generated by this artwork shows the amazing interest in the story of the gaol and Oscar Wilde. 

“This unique historic building should be saved for future generations.”

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Petition launched for toddler pool at Carnival

Phil Creighton

Luckley House announces new headteacher

Jess Warren

Council’s new bid to concrete over historic River Thames beauty spot for bus lane bridge

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Support Workingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.