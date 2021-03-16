Banksy artwork at Reading Gaol vandalised by graffiti artist

IT’S a red letter day for art lovers – but the words are more likely to see them descend into a red mist.

Overnight, the Banksy mural has been vandalised.

Graffiti tags stating ‘Team Robbo’ – a reference to another street artist that had had a rivalry with Bristol-based Banksy.

The vandals have also attempted to paint over the typewriter that weighs down the escape artist’s sheets of knotted paper.

It appears that they were unable to paint any higher, thus preventing any further damage being made to the art.

Although Banksy’s work was in support of bids to turn the derelict jail into an arts and community hub, the site is owned by the Ministry of Justice, who have yet to determine what they will do with artwork and the area, which once housed Oscar Wilde as an inmate.

In an interview with the BBC, Reading Borough Council’s executive member for culture, Cllr Karen Rowland felt that the defacement was a tragedy and there was little that the council could have done to prevent it due to the Ministry of Justice owning the land.

However, she also said: “It’s clear we love our Banksy … we will have to see what we can do”.

The vandalised Banksy

One commuter, who didn’t want to be named, said: “It is shocking that people could think of doing such a thing. It makes me mad. This was a great piece of art that put a smile on my face when I went past.

“I hope it can be restored and protected.”

Reading East MP, Matt Rodda, said: “I’m deeply disappointed by this act of mindless vandalism and I would ask anyone who has any information to contact me police.

“The Banksy painting has played an important part in the campaign to save the gaol and it has caught the public mood during the last few days.

“I hope the painting can be restored and protected by the Ministry of Justice.”