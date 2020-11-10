Baptist church launches new community focused role

A WOKINGHAM church is launching a new, community-focused role to help people feel supported and connected.

Savannah Cook, of Wokingham Baptist Church, has become their first pioneer minister in training.

Building on her role as a church youth worker, Miss Cook will be working extensively with Emmbrook Secondary School to support young people.

“It’s very community-focussed, rather than church-based,” she explained. “I’ll be out and about a lot really. And I’m open to all other possibilities, not just working with schools, but community groups too.”

Miss Cook started her training for the position this September, at Bristol Baptist College, which specialises in ministry in modern day settings.

“I’m excited about my new role,” she said. “In youth work, there is a sense of new innovative ideas, and it’s grown from that.”

Currently, Miss Cook works to provide spaces for young people to reflect and ask questions.

“I run a project in collaboration with Soulscape at Emmbrook School, called The Lounge,” she said. “It’s a drop-in, safe space for young people at school.

“Students come as they are, and chat about things on their mind. Although it’s more structured at the moment, with year groups allocated different time slots to prevent mingling outside of their bubbles.”

Miss Cook said she also plans to work with Soulscape to create a multifaith prayer room at the school.

“My hope and prayer is that something of God is accessible to everyone,” she added. “People don’t have to go to church to experience and encounter God’s presence — that can happen within the school walls.

“We find that reflective, contemplative spaces tend to work quite well for people. It’s about creating a space to explore and ask questions, whether about their identity, or sexuality — whatever is on their mind.”

Miss Cook said that by reflecting on one’s identity, people can see God as part of who they are.

She added: “We encourage peer support and resilience in young people. Through community, people find a sense of belonging and I believe faith can have a role to play there as well. It’s about feeling like you’re part of something bigger than yourself.”