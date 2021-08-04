Baptist church’s toddler group opens waiting list

PARENTS have been invited to join the waiting list for a toddler group.

Run by Woodley Baptist Church, sessions are every Tuesday from 9.30am to 11am.

They include playtime, crafts, songs and stories, and children are given a drink and biscuits.

Parents can enjoy coffee, cake and a chance to talk with others.

Sessions cost £2 for an adult with one or two children, with an additional 50p per child onwards.

The first session is free.

For more information, and to sign up for the waiting list, visit: www.woodleybc.org/youth-children