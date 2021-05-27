Barclays in Woodley to close

BARCLAYS will be closing its Woodley branch this summer due to the national rise in online banking.

It will shut its town centre shop front on Friday, August 27 and will be the second bank to close.



A spokesperson for Barclays said: “The decision to close a branch is never an easy one. However, customers are increasingly using alternatives to branches to do their banking.



As a result, we are seeing a sustained fall in branch visits across the UK.



“This is reflected at the Woodley branch where there has been a 26% reduction counter transactions respectively in the two years to March 2020. In addition, more than eight in 10 customers at the branches are also using different ways to bank.



“We will work with our customers and provide alternative options to ensure they can continue to manage their money and receive financial expertise when required.”



Brian Fennelly, town centre manager said he was very disappointed to see the bank close its doors and believes there is ample demand.



“It’s not good,” he said. “They don’t appear to be considering customers at all.



“When the banks opened after the first lockdown the Woodley branches were very busy.



“I suspect the decision was made some time ago.”



The company confirmed 47 regular customers use the Woodley branch exclusively for their banking.

It said everyday transactions can be completed at the Post Office on Crockhamwell Road.



Other options include the Barclays app, telephone banking, online banking and video banking.



In the lead up to its closure, the bank will be offering virtual ‘tea and teach’ sessions for customers wanting to explore digital banking.



Once closed, the nearest Barclays branches will be on Broad Street, Reading and Market Place, Wokingham.



Nobody will be made redundant in the closure. HSBC is closing on Friday, June 18. It leaves Nationwide and NatWest remaining.