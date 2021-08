BARKHAM is looking busy again as the Village Residents Association (BVRA) gears up for social events again.

It is hosting a Family Skittles Evening later this year to mark the occasion — and it includes a bar and a ploughman’s supper.

Tickets are £10 each or £5 for primary school-aged children.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 2, at 7pm in Barkham Village Hall.

For more information or to secure a ticket, contact social@barkham.org.uk or call 0118 978 3373.