Barkham Hookers praised for its postbox Easter bonnets that help raise funds for Dingley’s Promise

A WOKINGHAM charity has praised a crochet group for its recent fundraising efforts.

Dingley’s Promise, which delivers early years support for children with special educational needs, has thanked the community for supporting their work over the Easter holidays.

The Barkham Hookers crochet group created colourful post box covers for families to enjoy, to raise money for the charity.

Sarah Gresty, a member of the crochet group and early years teacher at St Paul’s Playgroup, Emmbrook, started the fundraising initiative by creating crochet hats for fun.

The group welcomed Ms Gresty’s idea and decided to increase the project to raise money for Dingley’s Promise.

Ms Gresty said she is “so pleased” the postbox toppers have taken off in the community.

She added: “As an owner of a local playgroup, myself and the early years educators in my team have benefitted first hand from the expertise of practitioners at Dingley Promise, and from the online training they offer.

“When I started making the toppers I had no idea that the Barkham Hookers would take it to this next level of success, making over 40 toppers in total across Wokingham and to be able to incorporate fundraising for such a worthwhile charity makes the cause even better.”

Catherine McLeod MBE, chief executive of Dingley’s Promise, said: “We have been truly humbled by the amazing crochet efforts of the Barkham Hookers who over the last few weeks have continued to brighten the streets of Wokingham with their colourful and eye-catching designs.

“As a result of Sarah’s great idea and the work of many skilled hands, people across the local community have been inspired to donate over £250 to our charity and vital awareness of the work of Dingley’s Promise has been raised.”

With centres in Wokingham, Reading and Newbury, Dingley’s Promise focuses on inclusion enabling more children to access mainstream settings.

During the pandemic, more families and children from the centres self-isolated meaning they now need to increase their level of support.

For more information or to donate, visit dingley.org.uk