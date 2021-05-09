Wokingham.Today

Barkham pre-school plans to revamp outdoor area

Barkham pre-school
A fence installed as a result of donations to the Pre-School

A PRE-SCHOOL is raising money to restore its outdoor area for students.     

Barkham Preschool, based in Barkham Village Hall, is hoping to create an all-weather surface with the funds.

It has already installed new fencing with some of the money raised.

The pre-school, for children aged two to five, launched the fundraiser to raise awareness in the community of their plan.

Sarah Horsgood, supervisor at Barkham Preschool, said: “We have been able to fund our fence and we now have a secure garden for the children to free flow into and explore, extending their learning to an outside environment.

“We are extremely grateful for all the donations we have received so far and we would like to thank everyone who has donated — every little really does help and having our own permanent outside space will enrich the children’s learning experiences and enhance their development.”

To donate, log on to gofundme.com/f/amys-fund-for-barkham-preschool

