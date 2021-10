BARKHAM residents are invited to a quiz next month.

The Barkham Village Residents Association is holding a quiz evening at Barkham Village Hall on Saturday, November 27.

Doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm start.

There will be a raffle and bar. A fish and chip supper is included.

Tickets cost £12.

To book, email: social@barkham.org.uk or call: 0118 978 3373