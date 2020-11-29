Barnardos to host festive event

JAZZ-POP singer-songwriter and radio presenter Jamie Cullum will be performing in a charity show next week.

Barnardo’s Kidsmas Live Concert, will be broadcast live on Tuesday, from St John Smith’s Square in London.

Hosted by the charity’s ambassador Natasha Kaplinsky, the event will raise money to support vulnerable children and young people across the UK.

Jamie Cullum will perform his latest track How Do You fly. And poet Hussain Manawer has penned Christmas Tree — an exclusive new poem reflecting the challenges of 2020 while offering hope and inspiration during a difficult timeof the year.

The hour-long event will feature performances from choirs including the St Margaret’s School Choir from Aberdeen, Scotland, the Brent Music Service Choir from London, England, and the Merthyr Barnardo’s Young Carers’ Choir from Merthyr Tydfil, Wales.

Jamie says: “While this year has been particularly tough for everyone, I’m really thankful to be able to spread some festive cheer at Kidsmas Live while also helping to raise vital funds for Barnardo’s.

“The concert is a wonderful opportunity to get involved from home with a great charity anddo a little bit to help others.”

Mr Manawer said: “Christmas is such an important time of year, and while this year it is likely to be a little different, we still need to maintain a sense of positivity and festive spirit.

“That is why I am really pleased to be involved in Kidsmas Live, because helping connect with those feelings is especially important for young people in need. Like the whole of the UK, Barnado’s has had a tough year, and missed out on lots of its vital fund-raising.”

The event will run from 6.30pm until 7.30pm.

To register for free virtual seats, visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/kidsmas-live-registration-126210251259