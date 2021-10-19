Battle of the bees: Earley duo talk hives and honey

WHAT started with a love for the environment has spiralled into a battle of the bees in Earley.

Two urban bee-keepers are in the midst of a “merch war”, after igniting their competitive side.

Daniel Fryer, owner of Rainbow Hives, and Matt McTernan, owner of Earley Garden Bees, are trying to out-do one another on their best logo-printed merchandise, after deep diving into their hobby.

The competition started when Mr McTernan introduced Mr Fryer, fellow school dad, to the world of honeybees.

With X hives of his own, he gave Mr Fryer his first colony.

Mr McTernan said Mr Fryer caught the bug for bee-keeping and went from one hive to eight within months.

That is when the competition began.

“It all started when I had a logo made for Rainbow Hives,” Mr Fryer said. “It was coming up to Christmas, so I had hoodies made for my children with it.

“We rocked up at Matt’s house with the stuff, and his daughter turned around and said ‘Dad, they’ve got merch’.

“It just escalated from there.”

Since then, the fathers have been trying to out-do one another, creating mugs, magnets, hoodies, badges and business cards.

“It’s all got a bit daft,” Mr Fryer said. “But I think Matt is currently the winner.

“When we had a stall at the Great Big Green Week Fair at St Nicolas Church, he had flags made for us both. I’m going to have to think how we can ramp it up from here.”

The pair now refer to themselves as BBBFs — Best Beekeeping Buddies Forever.

“We’ve helped set up another urban bee-keeper in Woodley,” Mr Fryer said. “It’s so rewarding. The thing is with bees, they constantly catch you unaware. You’re always learning with them.”

Despite not being huge fans of honey, Mr Fryer said he is sitting on a glut this year. One hive produced 50kg.

His other three produced 10kg between them.

“It can be completely different,” he explained. “it all depends on the colony, their genetics can vary quite a lot.”

Mr McTernan said his bees have had their best year yet, producing 80kg of honey among them.

“There has been plenty for the bees to forage this year,” he said. “In an urban environment, there’s lots of plants in people’s gardens all year round.

“It’s a bumper crop.”

The duo both sell their honey at £5 per eight ounce jar, and have plenty left.

Mr Mcternan also uses his honey to make lip balms, soap and hand moisturiser.

The pair even attempted making a honey gin this summer, which was enjoyed among family.

“Daniel’s was rubbish,” Mr Mcternan said. “Mine was the best.”

The two bee-keeprs can be reached at @RainbowHivesBees or @earleygarden on Facebook.