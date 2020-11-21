BBC Berkshire listeners make mosaic to mark remembrance

LISTENERS to BBC Radio Berkshire helped create a poppy mosaic to mark Remembrance Sunday.

Each tile features a photo of someone holding a name of someone they wanted to thank.

All 39 local radio stations in the BBC’s network took part, with the final artwork being placed in the Memorial Garden at the new REME Museum in MOD Lyneham near Royal Wootton Bassett.

One person to get involved was Stephen Cleator, a Royal Engineer who served in the Balkans, Northern Ireland, Iraq and Afghanistan.

“They always say that when times are at their worst we are at our best. When I was injured I couldn’t go to the toilet myself, my friends had to help me,” he said.

“The most proudest moment of my whole military career was that my friends carried me on a stretcher – they were compassionate, they were laughing and joking and they genuinely cared for me.

“When I was in hospital my friend carried me to the shower block because I couldn’t use my legs – I’ll never forget that.

“You might not see a guy for 20 years but the second you bump into each other outside a shopping centre and it’s as if you never left each other.”

