Be a ray of sunshine by joining The Giving Tree appeal

WOKINGHAM’S charities are now making preparations to get festive gifts to their clients, and it’s all thanks to The Giving Tree.

Over the past few weeks, you have been playing your part to ensure that the annual appeal is yet another smash hit.

Giving Trees have been placed in shops and venues across Wokingham, each with tags on.

In normal times, the request would be to buy the gift, but this year the charities are asking that you buy the appropriate gift voucher which then enables them to get the gifts in time for December 25.

This means that the appeal can continue and be Covid-safe.

Organiser Gill McKernan said: “The Gift Vouchers are being returned to The Giving Trees in huge numbers thanks to the generosity of the local people.

“There are still plenty of gift tags left on the trees asking for gift cards for vulnerable and disadvantaged children.

“The charities will use these to buy the gift of their choice.

“Christmas is not far away so please chose a tag and buy that gift voucher to ensure that these children have a present on Christmas Day.

“Thank you so much.”

The main Giving Tree is in the Tesco store in Finchampstead Road and Vickie Robertson from Kaleidoscopic UK earlier this week to meet with its community champion, Louise Jedras and explain how much the appeal means.

“We are absolutely thrilled and grateful to be part of such an amazing scheme that creates smiles for miles at Christmas,” Ms Robertson said.

“Financial abuse is a huge part of domestic abuse and rates increase dramatically at Christmas time, The Giving Tree provides more than presents, its knowing others care, a ray of hope and happiness.

“Massive thanks to organiser Gill McKernan, Tesco and all who have bought gifts, what an amazing community we live in.”

Find a Giving Tree at Tesco Wokingham, Tesco Warfield, Tesco Martin Heron, Morrisons at Woosehill, Nirvana Spa, The Oakingham Belle, Sedero Lounge and Newbury Building Society