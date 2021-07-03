Be Marvellous and help music festival

A MUSIC festival in Hurst is on the hunt for more volunteers this month.

Marvellous Festivals, which takes place at Dinton Pastures, is looking for helpers to ensure the weekend event runs smoothly.

The event runs from Friday, July 16 to Sunday, July 18, and volunteers are needed throughout and on Monday, July 19, to help clear the site.

Volunteers are required to work between six and eight hours and will be provided with a meal and drink voucher.

For any over 16s who sign up for more than two shifts will get a free camping site.

To register interest, message the Marvellous Festivals Facebook page.

For more details, visit marvellousfestivals.com