Wokingham.Today

Be quick, but there’s still time to apply for Subway’s healthy grants

by John Wakefield0
Heart Research UK
Heart Research UK

IN A BID to help people look after their hearts, this food chain is offering more than just sandwiches.

Subway has teamed up with Heart Research UK to offer grants of up to £10,000 to charities across the Thames Valley.

Community groups that work to reduce the risk of heart disease are eligible for the duo’s Healthy Heart Grant.

The partnership hopes the money can help deliver health initiatives to keep people fit and promote positive mental wellbeing.

Kate Bratt-Farrar, chief executive of Heart Research UK, said the charity wants to encourage people up and down the country to make healthier choices.

“This grant is available to ensure everyone can benefit from a healthier, happier and longer life,” she said.

“We’re looking for new and innovative projects that really have an impact, especially if they aim to improve the health of at risk or hard to reach communities.”

The £10,000 has been raised in Subway stores throughout the South East.

The deadline for applications is Monday, March 8.

To apply, visit: heartresearch.org.uk/healthy-heart-grants

Related posts

Wokingham Library to host talk on ethical farming on Monday

Phil Creighton

Residents’ petition calls for rethink of phone mast plan for land behind Wokingham’s Gipsy Lane

Charlotte King

£2 million refurbishment of popular leisure centre completed

Jess Warren
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.