Be ready for winter warning

A WINTER ready campaign has been launched to encourage rural homeowners across the Royal county to prepare for cold weather.

The UK and Ireland Fuel Distributors Association (UKIFDA) has teamed up with trade association OFTEC to encourage people in oil-heated homes to ensure their boiler and tank is serviced, and they have enough oil to get through the next few months.

Booking an OFTEC-registered technician to inspect the garden oil tank to ensure any potential problems can be spotted and dealt with early on.

Ken Cronin, UKIFDA’s chief executive, said: “It makes such a difference to people’s lives if they are prepared for winter and have enough fuel to heat their homes throughout the coldest months.

“It’s so important to be ready for winter as running out of fuel when the temperatures are low can impact health and well-being. By being prepared, individuals can minimise the impact of bad weather and stay warm in their homes throughout the coldest months.

Mr Cronin looked to the future with greener fuels around the corner.

“Consumers can feel optimistic about the future of home heating this winter, too, as trials of a renewable liquid fuel continue across the UK,” he said.

“We have had early success with the trials and the results are extremely promising, supporting our belief that renewable liquid fuels like Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), offer a straightforward, inexpensive to switch and effective alternative to heating oil – cutting emissions by 88% and needing only a few simple changes to the existing oil heating systems that cost approximately £500.

“It’s incredible to think that by the time next winter rolls around, consumers may be able to use a renewable liquid fuel in their homes. This would enable them to continue with their same heating systems while enjoying a significant cut in carbon emissions.”

For more on the Get Winter Ready campaign, visit https://ukifda.org/find-a-distributor/

To find out more about the HVO trials, visit futurereadyfuel.info