Be your own boss with a start-up loan

A CAMPAIGN has launched to encourage Wokingham residents to become their own boss by applying for a start-up loan.

The British Business Bank is urging people across the South East to take control of their business destiny, with its Start Up Loans scheme.

Since 2012, the Bank has given loans to more than 2,250 jobseekers in the South East to help them launch their own creative businesses.

Now, it is asking Wokingham residents to sign up, after the pandemic turned the working world on its head and gave people time to reflect on their careers.

Set up in 2008 following the financial crash, the Start Up Loans scheme wanted to make business ownership a viable career for anybody who lost their job or wanted to make a change.

Richard Bearman, managing director of Start Up Loans, said: “[The scheme] is uniquely positioned to drive the nation’s investment in creative, entrepreneurial talent of any age, thanks to our extensive network of delivery partners and support services.”

Alongside the loans, the scheme also supports residents to begin their own enterprise, from writing business plans to accounting and marketing.

“It is paramount that we do everything to empower the next generation of young working talent, who have an important part to play in unlocking the UK’s economic recovery, by giving them every chance to succeed, whatever their circumstances,” Mr Bearman added.

“Unemployment can have a catastrophic impact on an individual’s financial security, self-confidence and ability to apply for finance from lenders, and the support provided by Start Up Loans can be of particular

use to younger, less experienced business owners.”

Paul Scully, small business minister, said the scheme has helped nearly 8,000 people in the South East “get off the ground”.

“I would encourage aspiring entrepreneurs in the South East, whether they’re young people just getting started, or experienced pros looking for a fresh start, to explore the fantastic support available from the British Business Bank,” he said.

To find out more about the Start Up Loans scheme, visit: www.british-business-bank.co.uk/ourpartners/start-up-loans