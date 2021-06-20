Beat the Street campaign sees 4,000 tapping the beat boxes

MORE than 4,000 people have walked an impressive 22,000 miles since Beat The Street launched earlier this month.

The game sees people walk, scoot, wheel, cycle or run between different ‘beat boxes’ placed around the borough.

Each one registered counts towards a total, with prizes on offer for schools.

At the moment, Evendons Primary School is at the top of the total points leaderboards for schools and Windmill Primary School is at the top of the average points leaderboard for schools.

Entry is free and next week it is offering double points during the commuting hours of 7am and 9am and 3pm to 6pm.

On Thursday, June 17, it marked Clean Air Day, a national campaign to encourage everyone to ditch the car and find healthier ways to get around.

Beat the Street and MyJourney were in Elms Field for a Dr Bike session where players brought their bikes for maintenance; plus a member of the MyJourney team will be leading an orienteering trail from 4.30pm.

Beat the Street runs until Tuesday, July 20, and has an overriding aim of improving the air quality while encouraging people to use greener forms of transport.

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport said: “We are really enjoying seeing people getting out and playing the game.

“Beat the Street is a really positive initiative that is inspiring the community to get active in a safe, socially-distanced way.

“In particular, the game is showcasing the green spaces and parks that are such an asset

to the area and provide a great place to go for a walk or cycle as well as a safe route to get to school or work.”

To find out more about the Beat the Street game, including where to collect a card, visit www.beatthestreet.me/wokingham