Beat the Street campaign sees 4,000 tapping the beat boxes

Beat the street
Green dream: Pupils from Windmill Primary School , who are playing in this year’s Beat the Street Wokingham contest Picture: Stewart Turkington

MORE than 4,000 people have walked an impressive 22,000 miles since Beat The Street launched earlier this month.

The game sees people walk, scoot, wheel, cycle or run between different ‘beat boxes’ placed around the borough.

Each one registered counts towards a total, with prizes on offer for schools.

At the moment, Evendons Primary School is at the top of the total points leaderboards for schools and Windmill Primary School is at the top of the average points leaderboard for schools.

Entry is free and next week it is offering double points during the commuting hours of 7am and 9am and 3pm to 6pm.

On Thursday, June 17, it marked Clean Air Day, a national campaign to encourage everyone to ditch the car and find healthier ways to get around.

READ MORE: Hit the streets of Wokingham, thanks to new active game

Beat the Street and MyJourney were in Elms Field for a Dr Bike session where players brought their bikes for maintenance; plus a member of the MyJourney team will be leading an orienteering trail from 4.30pm.

Beat the Street runs until Tuesday, July 20, and has an overriding aim of improving the air quality while encouraging people to use greener forms of transport.

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport said: “We are really enjoying seeing people getting out and playing the game.

“Beat the Street is a really positive initiative that is inspiring the community to get active in a safe, socially-distanced way.

“In particular, the game is showcasing the green spaces and parks that are such an asset
to the area and provide a great place to go for a walk or cycle as well as a safe route to get to school or work.”

To find out more about the Beat the Street game, including where to collect a card, visit www.beatthestreet.me/wokingham

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post.

