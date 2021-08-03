Beauty businesses must be vigilant against cybercrime beasts

BEAUTY businesses must be vigilant against cybercrime, a South East support centre has warned.
The regional Cyber Resilience Centre (SECRC) is urging the health and beauty industry to take preemptive action against cyber criminals, after firms lost roughly £8,400 from attacks last year.
According to the SECRC, virtual crime is on the rise as nearly four in 10 (39%) businesses were targeted in the past 12 months.
Chris White, serving detective inspector and head of cyber and innovation at the SECRC, said: “Cyber attacks are now a matter of when rather than if.
“Every day we are seeing cyber attacks of varying levels, but many are preventable.”
Mr White said there are a number of steps firms can take to bolster their online security, including:
- Backing up data
- Switching on firewalls
- Avoiding unknown Wi-Fi networks
- Updating passwords
- Learning the signs of phishing attacks