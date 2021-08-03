Beauty businesses must be vigilant against cybercrime beasts

BEAUTY businesses must be vigilant against cybercrime, a South East support centre has warned.

The regional Cyber Resilience Centre (SECRC) is urging the health and beauty industry to take preemptive action against cyber criminals, after firms lost roughly £8,400 from attacks last year.

According to the SECRC, virtual crime is on the rise as nearly four in 10 (39%) businesses were targeted in the past 12 months.

Chris White, serving detective inspector and head of cyber and innovation at the SECRC, said: “Cyber attacks are now a matter of when rather than if.

“Every day we are seeing cyber attacks of varying levels, but many are preventable.”

Mr White said there are a number of steps firms can take to bolster their online security, including:

Backing up data

Switching on firewalls

Avoiding unknown Wi-Fi networks

Updating passwords