Becci walks through wind and rain for Granddad

A TEACHER headed for the coast to complete a hiking marathon in memory of her Granddad.

Becci Rees was taking part in last month’s Jurassic Coast Ultra Challenge.

The 26-mile hike, from Weymouth to Bridport, saw Becci raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The charity supports people living with dementia and Becci wanted to show her support for its work through her charity challenge.

Starting her hike at 5.30am in Weymouth, she travelled through Portland, Abbotsbury, Burton Bradstock before ending in Bridport.

The weather proved to be a challenge, with rain and winds up to 50mph, but she completed the hike in 10 hours and 44 minutes.

Having raised more than £800 so far, Beeci has exceeded her initial fundraising target of £395.

She said that it was a “highly emotional” day.

Becci Rees en route

“I’m so pleased I reached the finish line,” she said. “Physically and mentally it was a challenge but doing it surrounded by other people who were all doing it for the same reason was lovely.

“Every person had their own story to tell and we all ended up working together and I’m so proud I made it to the end.”

Becci added she was “determined to push through” and complete the challenge.

“I really appreciate all the love and support I’ve had from people that I know and don’t know and that encouragement has made me push myself out of my comfort zone,” she said.

“I am so overwhelmed by all the contributions and lovely messages I’ve received.”

Linda Goddard, area manager at Alzheimer’s Society, said: “I want to say thank you to Becci for taking part in the Jurassic Coast Challenge for us.

“The money raised from Becci’s fundraising will help Alzheimer’s Society reach and support more people affected by dementia.”

She added: “We are in awe of the resilience of supporters like Becci whose dedication to raising vital funds for Alzheimer’s Society ensures that we are able to support those who need it most during this difficult period.”

To donate, log on to justgiving.com/fundraising/Becci-Rees2020