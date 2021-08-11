Bedfont & Feltham 0-1 Woodley United: Kestrels kick off Combined Counties season with win

Woodley United started life in the Combined Counties League with a win on the opening day of the season for the first time since August 2016.



In doing so they also kept a league clean sheet for the first time since April 2019

With six debutants in the starting eleven, Woodley nearly got off to the worst possible start when from their own kick off, keeper Ethan Giles was called upon to deny the hosts in the opening seconds of the match.



United survived the nervy start and created their own chances that saw Rafa Brandao under hit his shot to home custodian Luke Caceros followed by the lively Bevan Van Wyk hitting the side netting.



With Bedfont’s Nathan Mampono and Ross Nunn enjoying good midfield possession the visitors started to look dangerous and Woodley gave away a series of free kicks that they successfully defended.



Van Wyk also saw his own free kick easily caught by Caceros in the thirty first minute while the player had claims for a penalty turned away five minutes from half time and Brandao hit the side netting a minute later as the half ended goalless.



The second half started evenly before a poor Caceros clearance was intercepted by Van Wyk who coolly finished with a low shot from outside the penalty area in the 54th minute.



Giles denied Connor Matthews two minutes later from equalising with a good block when one on one while the team did well to stifle the hosts attack two minutes later when they were down to nine players as Van Wyk and Tahir Carmichael were laying on the ground waiting treatment following two separate challenges.



Although Bedfont were in the ascendancy, United’s Leo Richardson and Mark Williams were solid at centre back while Woodley were quick to counter attack with Brandao putting in a low dangerous cross from the right that evaded everyone.



Jacob Bennett squandered a chance to equalise when he fired high and wide in the 81st minute before the match entered a frantic period of ten minutes stoppage time due to earlier injuries and substitutions made.



United survived a shot that cannoned off Giles’ cross bar while Ciaran Caralon was twice denied by Caceros with only the keeper to beat in the sixth and seventh minute of added time while Giles caught well from a corner as the match went from end to end before making a fine one handed diving save in the closing seconds to give Woodley the win.

Woodley United: Giles, Whight, Carmichael (Weedon), Raw (Barnard), Richardson, Williams, Brandao (Elmore), Birkett, Anderson, Van Wyk (Caralon) Smith (Larkins)