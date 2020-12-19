Beechwood PTA organise Woodley Christmas tree trail

THE WOODLEY Christmas Tree Trail has returned, after a successful inaugural year.

Organised by Beechwood Primary School PTA, the route includes 25 trees around the town — each featuring a letter of the alphabet. But there’s one missing.

Entrants must find each tree to reveal the missing character.

Trail maps can be photographed at Woodley News and Woodley Pets for a donation of £2.

Once completed, entrants must email the missing letter to the organisers, and vote for their favourite tree.

Prizes will be drawn on Saturday, January 10 and the winner will receive £25.

To submit an entry, email: pta.beech@beechwood.wokingham.sch.uk