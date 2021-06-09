BEEP! A helping hand for Wokingham jobseekers

A NEW education employer programme has launched in Berkshire this month.

Adviza, a careers charity supporting young people and adults to progress in learning and work, has announced the launch of the Berkshire Education Employer Partnership, BEEP.

BEEP is a fully-funded programme, taking place over the next two years, helping young people and employers in Berkshire.

The aim of the programme is for businesses to create opportunities, nurture talent and develop employability skills in young people across the county.

BEEP will assist partnerships between local education centres and employers, ensuring students can gain significant work experience and support alongside their study.

This could be work placements, internships or mentoring and Zoom chats, specifically adapting for the pandemic to make it accessible for everyone.

The programme will also help young people learn more about career options and develop their skills, exposing them to different opportunities.

Delivered by Adviza, the programme’s partners include Activate Learning, AIM Group, Learning to Work, Newbury College and West Berkshire EBP.

The programme is funded by the European Social Fund and the Department of Work and Pensions.

It is open to any young person aged 15 to 24 and living in Berkshire.

Intensive support will be available for young people with Special Educational Needs, low attainment rates and those not in education, employment or training.

Sarah Jackson, project coordinator for BEEP within Adviza, said: “BEEP is a very exciting project and one of the most valuable Adviza has been involved in.

“Its value stems from the fact that it’s a long-term project that will create opportunities for many young people in Berkshire, and I believe it will make a difference to many lives.”

For more information, email: Beep@adviza.org.uk