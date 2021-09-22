Wokingham.Today

Beer celebrations in Finchampstead this Saturday

Siren Craft Brew

SIREN Craft Brew is inviting punters to enjoy an afternoon beer drinking and live talks this Saturday.

The Finchampstead-based brewery will offer residents an All In ticket, including transport from Wokingham, festival access, a Project Barista glass, a booklet and all the beer and other drinks on offer.

The celebration will present four different beers, all using coffee in unique ways.

All-in tickets cost £44, plus fees, and gates open from 1pm until 6pm.

For more details, log on to: sirencraftbrew.com

