Befriending app to launch next month

A NEW app hoping to bring kindness to the community is launching in Reading next month. Companiions, which aims to make it easy and safe to arrange companionship and help is a social enterprise.

It brings people together, with those willing to help being paid for their time. And it’s offering £20 on Free Kindness Mondays until Monday, November 16.

CEO and co-founder Lisa Robinson said: “There are lots of people who could benefit hugely from having quick, easy, safe access to friendly and helpful individuals in their community.

“Meanwhile there are people out there brimming with compassion, who want to make money while making a difference. So we created companiions to bring the two together.”

Organisers can arrange help for themselves or a loved one, and residents that love to help offer support to others locally, while getting paid for their compassion and care.

Residents can download the app, create a profile and search for local companions or offer companionship at a rate and time that suits.

Companiion helpers can set their hourly rate between £12 and £25.

For more information, visit: www.companiions.com or email: contactus@companiions.com