Bel Canto Ladies’ Choir spread Christmas cheer at concert

by Jess Warren0

CHRISTMAS cheer was filling the air at St Andrew’s Church in Sonning earlier this month.

On Saturday, December 11, Bel Canto Ladies’ Choir held its Christmas Concert — their first live performance since the pandemic.

It was led by musical director Diane Prince and pianist Judith Pritchard.

Only Ukes and Berkshire Maestros Bracknell Youth Brass also supported the programme.

during the concert, the choir raised more than £200 for St Mungos, a charity that supports homeless people to rebuild their lives.

Bel Canto Ladies’ Choir is open to new members.

Its rehearsals are split between Sonning and Woodley on Monday evenings during term time.

The group performs classical, folk and contemporary arrangements.

For more information, email: belcantomembers@gmail.com or visit: www.facebook.com/belcantochorussonning

