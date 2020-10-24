Bell Foundry closure for road works

TO ASSIST in the construction of the new North Wokingham Distributor Road, Bell Foundry Lane will be closed to traffic from Monday.

It will be shut between Eldridge Avenue and Wiltshire Road until next spring as the programme of works continues.

Access for residents will remain open at all times, as will access to the Thames Water service road, but a diversion will be in place for everyone else.

The upcoming works will include construction of the project site office, vegetation clearance and construction of the new junction.

When completed, the road will link the A329 close to the BP garage on Reading Road, with the A329m via the Coppid Beech roundabout.

It should take traffic awayfrom Wokingham’s town centre.

For further details and regular updates about the North Wokingham Distributor Road scheme please visit Wokingham Borough Council’s social media pages – Facebook, Twitter and MyJourneyWokingham to help plan your journey.

For more details, email: NWDR@balfourbeatty.com or call: 0800 121 4444.