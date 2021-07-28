Benches are one way Twyford is thanking NHS and keyworkers

A SPECIAL thanks has been extended to the NHS in Twyford, courtesy of the parish council.

Last month, it unveiled two wooden benches to honour key workers for their contributions during the pandemic.

The plaques on the benches, in King George V Playing Field and Stanlake Meadow, read: “With thanks to the NHS”.

The seats were crafted by Clive Winson from Winson Woodcrafts, based in Hurst.

A spokesperson for Twyford Parish Council said: “[We] wanted to make a tribute to the NHS in recognition of their hard work, especially over the last year.

“The benches have been particularly well received by the community, firstly because of the sentiments of the bench and plaque and secondly for the beautiful craftsmanship of the bench.”

The benches are made of cedar wood from a tree that grew on St Peters Hill, in Caversham.