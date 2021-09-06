Wokingham.Today

Bend it like Jane at new Yoga class in Finchampstead

by Laura Scardarella0
Jane WU
tutor: Jane Wu will lead Hatha yoga classes in Finchampstead

NEW YOGA classes in Finchampstead have been launched this month.

Suitable for beginners and all abilities, Yoga With Jane has arrived at Nine Mile Ride School, on Finchampstead Road, on Monday and Wednesday evenings at 7pm.

And Jane Wu, who organises the classes, says that she teaches a relaxed style of Hatha yoga, and the sessions will focus on alignment and mindful movement.

“I am so thrilled to be bringing my style of gentle yoga to Finchampstead. I welcome anyone who wants to boost their health and resilience to come and join me,” the instructor said.

“I started yoga in my early 40s and I found a gentle but incredibly effective way of building strength and resilience.”

Participants don’t need to be fit or flexible to join in, and poses can be adapted so everyone can work within their limits comfortably.

The spacious hall is well ventilated, with class numbers limited to ensure there is plenty of room.

Mrs Wu added: “Combining movement with breath work and relaxation techniques it’s a complete approach to health and well-being.

“I hope your yoga journey will be as rewarding as mine.”

The one-hour class costs £10 with beginners running on Mondays and all abilities on Wednesdays.

For more details, or to book, log on to bookwhen.com/yogawithjane

close
